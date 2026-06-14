24 Heures du Mans : le classement final après la victoire de la Toyota n°7

La Toyota n°7, notamment pilotée par le Japonais Kamui Kobayashi, a remporté l'édition 2026 des 24 Heures du Mans ce dimanche.
Le classement final
1. Toyota GR010 Hybrid N°7/JPN (Mike Conway/GBR, Kamui Kobayashi/JPN, Nyck de Vries/NED) en 24h3’1’’ et 381 tours
2. BMW M Hybrid V8 N°20/GER (Robin Frijns/NED, René Rast/GER, Sheldon van der Linde/RSA) à 10’’913
3. Toyota GR010 Hybrid N°8/JPN (Sébastien Buemi/SUI, Brendon Hartley/NZL, Ryo Hirakawa/JPN) à 20’’417
4. Cadillac V-Series.R N°12/USA (Louis Delétraz/SUI, Will Stevens/GBR, Norman Nato/FRA) à 32’’381
5. Ferrari 499P N°51 (Alessandro Pier Guidi/ITA, James Calado/GBR, Antonio Giovinazzi/ITA) à 2’22’’423
6. Alpine A424 N°35/FRA (Antonio Felix da Costa/POR, Charles Milesi/FRA, Ferdinand Habsburg/AUT) à 2’30’’205
7. AF Corse Ferrari 499P N°83/ITA (Yifei Ye/CHN, Robert Kubica/POL, Philip Hanson/GBR) à 2’35’'573
8. Aston Martin Valkyrie N°007/USA (Harry Tincknell/GBR, Tom Gamble/GBR, Ross Gunn/GBR) à 2 tours
9. Cadillac WTR V-Series.R N°101/USA (Ricky Taylor/USA, Jordan Taylor/USA, Filipe Albuquerque/POR) à 2 tours
10. Alpine A424 N°36/FRA (Frédéric Makowiecki/FRA, Jules Gounon/FRA, Victor Martins/FRA) à 2 tours
11. Peugeot 9X8 N°94/FRA (Loïc Duval/FRA, Malthe Jakobsen/DEN, Théo Pourchaire/FRA) à 4 tours
12. Peugeot 9X8 N°93/FRA (Paul di Resta/GBR, Stoffel Vandoorne/BEL, Nick Cassidy/NZL) à 5 tours
13. Genesis GMR-001 N°19/KOR (Mathieu Jaminet/FRA, Paul-Loup Chatin/FRA, Daniel Juncadella/ESP) à 9 tours
14. Aston Martin Valkyrie N°009/USA (Alex Riberas/ESP, Marco Sorensen/DEN, Roman De Angelis/CAN) à 9 tours