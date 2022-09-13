Emmy Awards : la liste complète des lauréats

La 74e édition des Emmy Awards, qui récompense les meilleurs programmes de la télévision américaine, a rendu son verdict, cette nuit. La série «The White Lotus» a dominé la soirée avec 10 récompenses. Tandis que l’acteur de «Squid Game», Lee Jung-jae, est entré dans l’histoire.

Le meilleur du petit écran. La 74e cérémonie des Emmy Awards a vu la chaîne américaine HBO, et sa plate-forme de streaming HBO Max, jouer les premiers rôles lors d’une soirée dont elle repartie avec 38 récompenses – soit le double de la précédente édition – dont 10 pour la série limitée «The White Lotus». «Euphoria» a réussi à être couronnée à six reprises, dont le prix de la meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique pour Zendaya.

L’acteur de «Squid Game», Lee Jung-jae, est quant à lui devenu le premier acteur asiatique, ainsi que le premier acteur jouant dans une série non-anglophone, à repartir avec le prix du meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique. Il s’impose devant Bob Odenkirk pour «Better Call Saul», Jason Bateman pour «Ozark», Jeremy Strong pour «Succession», Adam Scott pour «Severance», et Brian Cox pour «Succession».

Ci-dessous, la liste complète des récompenses de la soirée.

Meilleure série dramatique

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) (Lauréat)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Meilleure comédie

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (Lauréat)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Meilleure série limitée ou anthologie

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO) (Lauréat)

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) (Lauréat)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) (Lauréat)

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) (Lauréat)

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (Lauréat)

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une comédie

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) (Lauréat)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une comédie

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) (Lauréat)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série dramatique

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) (Lauréat)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série dramatique

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) (Lauréat)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) (Lauréat)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment : American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) (Lauréat)

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série limitée

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) (Lauréat)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série limitée

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) (Lauréat)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Meilleur scénario dans une série dramatique

Better Call Saul, Plan and Execution, Thomas Schnauz

Ozark, A Hard Way to Go, Chris Mundy

Severance, The We We Are, Dan Erickson

Squid Game, One Lucky Day, Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession, All the Bells Say, Jesse Armstrong (Lauréat)

Yellowjackets, F Sharp, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, et Bart Nickerson

Yellowjackets, Pilot, Ashley Lyle et Bart Nickerson

Meilleur scénario dans une comédie

Abbott Elementary, Pilot, Quinta Brunson (Lauréat)

Barry, 710N, Duffy Boudreau

Barry, Starting now, Alec Berg et Bill Hader

Hacks, The One, the Only, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, et Jen Statsky

Only Murders in the Building, True Crime, Steve Martin et John Hoffman

Ted Lasso, No Weddings and a Funeral, Jane Becker

What We Do in the Shadows, The Casino, Sarah Naftalis

What We Do in the Shadows, The Wellness Center, Stefani Robinson

Meilleure réalisation dans une série dramatique

Ozark, A Hard Way to Go, Jason Bateman

Severance, The We We Are, Ben Stiller

Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light, Hwang Dong-hyuk (Lauréat)

Succession, All the Bells Say, Mark Mylod

Succession, The Disruption, Cathy Yan

Succession, Too Much Birthday, Lorene Scarfaria

Yellowjackets, Pilot, Karen Kusama

Meilleure réalisation dans une comédie

Atlanta, New Jazz, Hiro Murai

Barry, 710N, Bill Hader

Hacks, There Will Be Blood, Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show, Baby Daddy Groundhog Day, Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders in the Building, The Boy from 6B, Cherien Dabis

Only Murders in the Building, True Crime, Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso, No Weddings and a Funeral, MJ Delaney (Lauréat)

Meilleur scenario pour une série limitée

Dopesick, Danny Strong

The Dropout, Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment : American Crime Story, Sarah Burgess

Maid, Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven, Patrick Sommerville

The White Lotus, Mike White (Lauréat)

Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée

Dopesick, Danny Strong

The Dropout, Michael Showalter

The Dropout, Francesca Gregorini

Maid, John Wells

Station Eleven, Hiro Murai

The White Lotus, Mike White (Lauréat)

Meilleur programme de compétition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) (Lauréat)

Nailed It ! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Meilleur talk-show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live ! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (Lauréat)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Meilleur émission humoristique

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (Lauréat)

Meilleure émission spéciale (pré-enregistrée)

Adele : One Night Only (Lauréat)

Dave Chappelle : The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary : Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald : Nothing Special

One Last Time : An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Meilleure émission récurrente ou spéciale

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Lauréat)

VICE

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Meilleure écriture pour une émission spéciale

Ali Wong: Don Wong, Ali Wong

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents : Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy, Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman

Jerrod Carmichael : Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael (Lauréat)

Nicole Byer, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), Nicole Byer

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Norm Macdonald