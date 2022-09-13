Emmy Awards : la liste complète des lauréats

La 74e édition des Emmy Awards, qui récompense les meilleurs programmes de la télévision américaine, a rendu son verdict, cette nuit. La série «The White Lotus» a dominé la soirée avec 10 récompenses. Tandis que l’acteur de «Squid Game», Lee Jung-jae, est entré dans l’histoire.
Le meilleur du petit écran. La 74e cérémonie des Emmy Awards a vu la chaîne américaine HBO, et sa plate-forme de streaming HBO Max, jouer les premiers rôles lors d’une soirée dont elle repartie avec 38 récompenses – soit le double de la précédente édition – dont 10 pour la série limitée «The White Lotus». «Euphoria» a réussi à être couronnée à six reprises, dont le prix de la meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique pour Zendaya.
L’acteur de «Squid Game», Lee Jung-jae, est quant à lui devenu le premier acteur asiatique, ainsi que le premier acteur jouant dans une série non-anglophone, à repartir avec le prix du meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique. Il s’impose devant Bob Odenkirk pour «Better Call Saul», Jason Bateman pour «Ozark», Jeremy Strong pour «Succession», Adam Scott pour «Severance», et Brian Cox pour «Succession».
Ci-dessous, la liste complète des récompenses de la soirée.
Meilleure série dramatique
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO) (Lauréat)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Meilleure comédie
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (Lauréat)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Meilleure série limitée ou anthologie
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO) (Lauréat)
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) (Lauréat)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) (Lauréat)
Meilleure actrice dans une comédie
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks) (Lauréat)
Meilleur acteur dans une comédie
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (Lauréat)
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une comédie
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) (Lauréat)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une comédie
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) (Lauréat)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série dramatique
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) (Lauréat)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série dramatique
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) (Lauréat)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) (Lauréat)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)
Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment : American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) (Lauréat)
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série limitée
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) (Lauréat)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série limitée
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) (Lauréat)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Meilleur scénario dans une série dramatique
Better Call Saul, Plan and Execution, Thomas Schnauz
Ozark, A Hard Way to Go, Chris Mundy
Severance, The We We Are, Dan Erickson
Squid Game, One Lucky Day, Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession, All the Bells Say, Jesse Armstrong (Lauréat)
Yellowjackets, F Sharp, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, et Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets, Pilot, Ashley Lyle et Bart Nickerson
Meilleur scénario dans une comédie
Abbott Elementary, Pilot, Quinta Brunson (Lauréat)
Barry, 710N, Duffy Boudreau
Barry, Starting now, Alec Berg et Bill Hader
Hacks, The One, the Only, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, et Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building, True Crime, Steve Martin et John Hoffman
Ted Lasso, No Weddings and a Funeral, Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows, The Casino, Sarah Naftalis
What We Do in the Shadows, The Wellness Center, Stefani Robinson
Meilleure réalisation dans une série dramatique
Ozark, A Hard Way to Go, Jason Bateman
Severance, The We We Are, Ben Stiller
Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light, Hwang Dong-hyuk (Lauréat)
Succession, All the Bells Say, Mark Mylod
Succession, The Disruption, Cathy Yan
Succession, Too Much Birthday, Lorene Scarfaria
Yellowjackets, Pilot, Karen Kusama
Meilleure réalisation dans une comédie
Atlanta, New Jazz, Hiro Murai
Barry, 710N, Bill Hader
Hacks, There Will Be Blood, Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, Baby Daddy Groundhog Day, Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders in the Building, The Boy from 6B, Cherien Dabis
Only Murders in the Building, True Crime, Jamie Babbit
Ted Lasso, No Weddings and a Funeral, MJ Delaney (Lauréat)
Meilleur scenario pour une série limitée
Dopesick, Danny Strong
The Dropout, Elizabeth Meriwether
Impeachment : American Crime Story, Sarah Burgess
Maid, Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven, Patrick Sommerville
The White Lotus, Mike White (Lauréat)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée
Dopesick, Danny Strong
The Dropout, Michael Showalter
The Dropout, Francesca Gregorini
Maid, John Wells
Station Eleven, Hiro Murai
The White Lotus, Mike White (Lauréat)
Meilleur programme de compétition
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) (Lauréat)
Nailed It ! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Meilleur talk-show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live ! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (Lauréat)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Meilleur émission humoristique
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) (Lauréat)
Meilleure émission spéciale (pré-enregistrée)
Adele : One Night Only (Lauréat)
Dave Chappelle : The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary : Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald : Nothing Special
One Last Time : An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Meilleure émission récurrente ou spéciale
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Lauréat)
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Meilleure écriture pour une émission spéciale
Ali Wong: Don Wong, Ali Wong
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents : Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy, Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman
Jerrod Carmichael : Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael (Lauréat)
Nicole Byer, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), Nicole Byer
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Norm Macdonald