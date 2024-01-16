Emmy Awards : découvrez le palmarès complet de la cérémonie

La 75e édition des Emmy Awards a été dominée par trois séries : Succession, The Bear, et Acharnés. Les deux premières repartent avec six récompenses au total, tandis que la dernière repart avec cinq trophées. Voici la liste complète des lauréats.
Enfin. Habituellement diffusée au mois de septembre, la 75e édition des Emmy Awards avait finalement été repoussée au 15 janvier 2024 en raison du mouvement de grève qui secouait Hollywood. Pour être éligibles, les programmes devaient avoir été diffusés entre le 1er juin 2022 et le 31 mai 2023. La série «Succession», diffusée sur la chaîne américaine HBO, affichait le plus grand nombre de nominations avec 27, suivi par les 24 «The Last of Us», et les 23 de «The White Lotus».
Meilleure série dramatique
Lauréat : Succession
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Meilleure comédie
Lauréat : The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Meilleure série limitée ou anthologie
Lauréat : Acharnés
Dahmer – Monstre
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
Lauréat : Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique
Lauréat : Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Meilleure actrice dans une comédie
Lauréat : Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Meilleur acteur dans une comédie
Lauréat : Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée
Lauréat : Steven Yeun, Acharnés
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée
Lauréat : Ali Wong, Acharnés
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série dramatique
Lauréat : Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série dramatique
Lauréat : Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharp, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une comédie
Lauréat : Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une comédie
Lauréat : Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série limitée
Lauréat : Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monstre
Joseph Lee, Acharnés
Ray Liotta, Blackbird
Young Mazino, Acharnés
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série limitée
Lauréat : Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monstre
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Acharnés
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Meilleur acteur invité dans une série dramatique
Lauréat : Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Meilleure actrice invitée dans une série dramatique
Lauréat : Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Meilleur acteur invité dans une comédie
Lauréat : Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Meilleure actrice invitée dans une comédie
Lauréat : Judith Light, Poker Face
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Meilleur scénario dans une série dramatique
Lauréat : Succession, Jesse Armstrong
Andor, Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer
Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul, Peter Gould
The Last of Us, Craig Maxim
The White Lotus, Mike White
Meilleur scénario dans une comédie
Lauréat : The Bear, Christopher Storer
Barry, Bill Hader
Jury Duty, Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building, John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis
Meilleure réalisation dans une série dramatique
Lauréat : Succession, Mark Mylod
Andor, Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters, Dearbhla Walsh
Succession, Andrij Parekh
Succession, Lorene Scafaria
The Last of Us, Peter Hoar
The White Lotus, Mike White
Meilleure réalisation dans une comédie
Lauréat : The Bear, Christopher Storer
Barry, Bill Hader
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso, Declan Downey
Wednesday, Tim Burton
Meilleur scenario pour une série limitée
Lauréat : Acharnés, Lee Sung Jin
Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey, Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm, Janine Nabers, Donald Glover
Weird : The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic, Eric Appel
Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée
Lauréat : Acharnés, Lee Sung Jin
Acharnés, Jake Schreier
Dahmer – Monstre, Carl Franklin
Dahmer – Monstre, Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
Prey, Dan Trachtenberg
Meilleur téléfilm
Lauréat : Weird : The Al Yankovic Story
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Meilleur programme de compétition
Lauréat : RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Meilleur animateur de jeu télévisé
Lauréat : Keke Palmer, Password
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Meilleur talk-show
Lauréat : The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Meilleur émission humoristique
Lauréat : Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney : Baby J
Lizzo : Live in Concert
Norman Lear : 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah : I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes : I'm an Entertainer
Meilleure émission récurrente ou spéciale
Lauréat : Stanley Tucci : Searching for Italy
The Light We Carry : Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell