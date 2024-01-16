Dernière minute
Emmy Awards : découvrez le palmarès complet de la cérémonie

La série «Succession» a remporté un total de 19 trophées depuis son lancement en 2018. [© Reuters]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

La 75e édition des Emmy Awards a été dominée par trois séries : Succession, The Bear, et Acharnés. Les deux premières repartent avec six récompenses au total, tandis que la dernière repart avec cinq trophées. Voici la liste complète des lauréats.

Enfin. Habituellement diffusée au mois de septembre, la 75e édition des Emmy Awards avait finalement été repoussée au 15 janvier 2024 en raison du mouvement de grève qui secouait Hollywood. Pour être éligibles, les programmes devaient avoir été diffusés entre le 1er juin 2022 et le 31 mai 2023. La série «Succession», diffusée sur la chaîne américaine HBO, affichait le plus grand nombre de nominations avec 27, suivi par les 24 «The Last of Us», et les 23 de «The White Lotus».

Meilleure série dramatique

Lauréat : Succession

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Meilleure comédie

Lauréat : The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Meilleure série limitée ou anthologie

Lauréat : Acharnés

Dahmer – Monstre

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Sarah Snook, Succession

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie

Lauréat : Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

Lauréat : Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée

Lauréat : Steven Yeun, Acharnés

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée

Lauréat : Ali Wong, Acharnés

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharp, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une comédie

Lauréat : Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une comédie

Lauréat : Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série limitée

Lauréat : Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monstre

Joseph Lee, Acharnés

Ray Liotta, Blackbird

Young Mazino, Acharnés

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série limitée

Lauréat : Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monstre

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Acharnés

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Meilleur acteur invité dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Meilleure actrice invitée dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Meilleur acteur invité dans une comédie

Lauréat : Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Meilleure actrice invitée dans une comédie

Lauréat : Judith Light, Poker Face

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Meilleur scénario dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Succession, Jesse Armstrong

Andor, Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer

Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul, Peter Gould

The Last of Us, Craig Maxim

The White Lotus, Mike White

Meilleur scénario dans une comédie

Lauréat : The Bear, Christopher Storer

Barry, Bill Hader

Jury Duty, Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building, John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis

Meilleure réalisation dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Succession, Mark Mylod

Andor, Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters, Dearbhla Walsh

Succession, Andrij Parekh

Succession, Lorene Scafaria

The Last of Us, Peter Hoar

The White Lotus, Mike White

Meilleure réalisation dans une comédie

Lauréat : The Bear, Christopher Storer

Barry, Bill Hader

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso, Declan Downey

Wednesday, Tim Burton

Meilleur scenario pour une série limitée

Lauréat : Acharnés, Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey, Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm, Janine Nabers, Donald Glover

Weird : The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic, Eric Appel

Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée

Lauréat : Acharnés, Lee Sung Jin

Acharnés, Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monstre, Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monstre, Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

Prey, Dan Trachtenberg

Meilleur téléfilm

Lauréat : Weird : The Al Yankovic Story

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Meilleur programme de compétition

Lauréat : RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Meilleur animateur de jeu télévisé

Lauréat : Keke Palmer, Password

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Meilleur talk-show

Lauréat : The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Meilleur émission humoristique

Lauréat : Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney : Baby J

Lizzo : Live in Concert

Norman Lear : 100 Years of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah : I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes : I'm an Entertainer

Meilleure émission récurrente ou spéciale

Lauréat : Stanley Tucci : Searching for Italy

The Light We Carry : Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

