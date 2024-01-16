Emmy Awards : découvrez le palmarès complet de la cérémonie

La 75e édition des Emmy Awards a été dominée par trois séries : Succession, The Bear, et Acharnés. Les deux premières repartent avec six récompenses au total, tandis que la dernière repart avec cinq trophées. Voici la liste complète des lauréats.

Enfin. Habituellement diffusée au mois de septembre, la 75e édition des Emmy Awards avait finalement été repoussée au 15 janvier 2024 en raison du mouvement de grève qui secouait Hollywood. Pour être éligibles, les programmes devaient avoir été diffusés entre le 1er juin 2022 et le 31 mai 2023. La série «Succession», diffusée sur la chaîne américaine HBO, affichait le plus grand nombre de nominations avec 27, suivi par les 24 «The Last of Us», et les 23 de «The White Lotus».

Meilleure série dramatique

Lauréat : Succession



Andor



Better Call Saul



The Crown



House of the Dragon



The Last of Us



The White Lotus



Yellowjackets

Meilleure comédie

Lauréat : The Bear



Abbott Elementary



Barry



Jury Duty



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Only Murders in the Building



Ted Lasso



Wednesday

Meilleure série limitée ou anthologie

Lauréat : Acharnés



Dahmer – Monstre



Daisy Jones & the Six



Fleishman Is in Trouble



Obi-Wan Kenobi

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Kieran Culkin, Succession



Jeff Bridges, The Old Man



Brian Cox, Succession



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul



Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us



Jeremy Strong, Succession

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Sarah Snook, Succession



Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters



Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale



Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us



Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie

Lauréat : Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face



Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

Lauréat : Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Bill Hader, Barry



Jason Segel, Shrinking



Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée

Lauréat : Steven Yeun, Acharnés



Taron Egerton, Blackbird



Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales



Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée

Lauréat : Ali Wong, Acharnés



Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble



Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy



Dominique Fishback, Swarm



Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six



Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus



Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown



Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus



Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus



Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus



Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul



J. Smith-Cameron, Succession



Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Matthew Macfadyen, Succession



F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus



Nicholas Braun, Succession



Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus



Theo James, The White Lotus



Alan Ruck, Succession



Will Sharp, The White Lotus



Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une comédie

Lauréat : Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear



Anthony Carrigan, Barry



Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso



Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso



James Marsden, Jury Duty



Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary



Henry Winkler, Barry

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une comédie

Lauréat : Ayo Edebiri, The Bear



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Janelle James, Abbott Elementary



Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary



Juno Temple, Ted Lasso



Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série limitée

Lauréat : Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird



Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales



Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monstre



Joseph Lee, Acharnés



Ray Liotta, Blackbird



Young Mazino, Acharnés



Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série limitée

Lauréat : Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monstre



Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales



Maria Bello, Acharnés



Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble



Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales



Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six



Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Meilleur acteur invité dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Nick Offerman, The Last of Us



Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us



James Cromwell, Succession



Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us



Arian Moayed, Succession



Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Meilleure actrice invitée dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Storm Reid, The Last of Us



Hiam Abbass, Succession



Cherry Jones, Succession



Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us



Anna Torv, The Last of Us



Harriet Walter, Succession

Meilleur acteur invité dans une comédie

Lauréat : Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso



Jon Bernthal, The Bear



Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building



Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live



Oliver Platt, The Bear

Meilleure actrice invitée dans une comédie

Lauréat : Judith Light, Poker Face



Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso



Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live



Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary



Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso



Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Meilleur scénario dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Succession, Jesse Armstrong



Andor, Beau Willimon



Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer



Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith



Better Call Saul, Peter Gould



The Last of Us, Craig Maxim



The White Lotus, Mike White

Meilleur scénario dans une comédie

Lauréat : The Bear, Christopher Storer



Barry, Bill Hader



Jury Duty, Mekki Leeper



Only Murders in the Building, John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky



The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider



Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis

Meilleure réalisation dans une série dramatique

Lauréat : Succession, Mark Mylod



Andor, Benjamin Caron



Bad Sisters, Dearbhla Walsh



Succession, Andrij Parekh



Succession, Lorene Scafaria



The Last of Us, Peter Hoar



The White Lotus, Mike White

Meilleure réalisation dans une comédie

Lauréat : The Bear, Christopher Storer



Barry, Bill Hader



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino



The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli



Ted Lasso, Declan Downey



Wednesday, Tim Burton

Meilleur scenario pour une série limitée

Lauréat : Acharnés, Lee Sung Jin



Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster



Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner



Prey, Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg



Swarm, Janine Nabers, Donald Glover



Weird : The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic, Eric Appel

Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée

Lauréat : Acharnés, Lee Sung Jin



Acharnés, Jake Schreier



Dahmer – Monstre, Carl Franklin



Dahmer – Monstre, Paris Barclay



Fleishman Is In Trouble, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton



Prey, Dan Trachtenberg

Meilleur téléfilm

Lauréat : Weird : The Al Yankovic Story



Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas



Fire Island



Hocus Pocus 2



Prey

Meilleur programme de compétition

Lauréat : RuPaul's Drag Race



The Amazing Race



Survivor



Top Chef



The Voice

Meilleur animateur de jeu télévisé

Lauréat : Keke Palmer, Password



Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy



Steve Harvey, Family Feud



Ken Jennings, Jeopardy



Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Meilleur talk-show

Lauréat : The Daily Show With Trevor Noah



Jimmy Kimmel Live



Late Night With Seth Meyers



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



The Problem With Jon Stewart

Meilleur émission humoristique

Lauréat : Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love



John Mulaney : Baby J



Lizzo : Live in Concert



Norman Lear : 100 Years of Music & Laughter



Trevor Noah : I Wish You Would



Wanda Sykes : I'm an Entertainer

Meilleure émission récurrente ou spéciale

Lauréat : Stanley Tucci : Searching for Italy



The Light We Carry : Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy



Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi



United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell