Drake dévoile des photos de son fils Adonis pour la première fois

Le rappeur canadien Drake a dévoilé ce lundi 30 mars des photos de son fils Adonis. C'est la première fois que le visage du petit garçon, âgé de deux ans, apparaît en public.

Sur ces photos publiées sur son compte Instagram, l'artiste de 33 ans pose avec son fils, mais également avec la mère de celui-ci, l'artiste et ancienne actrice porno Sophie Brussaux.

Ces clichés sont accompagnés d'un long message, dans lequel Drake rappelle à ses followers l'importance de «leur lumière intérieure». En cette période d'épidémie mondiale, où des millions de personnes sont en confinement, parfois loin de leurs proches, le rappeur les invite à se connecter «aux gens et aux choses qui vous apportent beaucoup de joie».

«J'aime ma superbe famille et elle me manque, continue-t-il. J'attends avec impatience le jour où nous serons à nouveau réunis.»

Parmi les clichés postés par Drake, on peut également voir ses parents, Dennis et Sandi Graham. Une façon peut-être de rappeler aux internautes que son fils Adonis tient ses belles boucles blondes de sa grand-mère paternelle.

The blonde hair skipped drake and went straight to drakes son pic.twitter.com/ri37W0Kih1

— The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweetnovacane) March 30, 2020