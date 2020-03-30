Drake dévoile des photos de son fils Adonis pour la première fois

Le rappeur canadien Drake a dévoilé ce lundi 30 mars des photos de son fils Adonis. C'est la première fois que le visage du petit garçon, âgé de deux ans, apparaît en public.
Sur ces photos publiées sur son compte Instagram, l'artiste de 33 ans pose avec son fils, mais également avec la mère de celui-ci, l'artiste et ancienne actrice porno Sophie Brussaux.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
Ces clichés sont accompagnés d'un long message, dans lequel Drake rappelle à ses followers l'importance de «leur lumière intérieure». En cette période d'épidémie mondiale, où des millions de personnes sont en confinement, parfois loin de leurs proches, le rappeur les invite à se connecter «aux gens et aux choses qui vous apportent beaucoup de joie».
«J'aime ma superbe famille et elle me manque, continue-t-il. J'attends avec impatience le jour où nous serons à nouveau réunis.»
Parmi les clichés postés par Drake, on peut également voir ses parents, Dennis et Sandi Graham. Une façon peut-être de rappeler aux internautes que son fils Adonis tient ses belles boucles blondes de sa grand-mère paternelle.
The blonde hair skipped drake and went straight to drakes son pic.twitter.com/ri37W0Kih1
— The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweetnovacane) March 30, 2020
Si Adonis a déjà deux ans, Drake a longtemps gardé le secret de son existence. En 2018, dans son morceau «Emotionless», il avait toutefois révélé sa paternité au détour de quelques paroles explicites : «Je ne cachais pas mon enfant au monde, je cachais le monde à mon enfant».