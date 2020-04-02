UFC : le combat tant attendu entre Khabib Nurmagomedov et Tony Ferguson n'aura pas lieu à cause du coronavirus

C’était l’un des événements les plus attendus. Mais la pandémie de coronavirus a eu raison du combat entre Khabib Nurmagomedov et Tony Ferguson, prévu le 18 avril prochain lors de la grande soirée UFC 249.
Le champion des poids légers de l'UFC, qui s'entraînait actuellement chez lui, a déclaré sur son compte Instagram qu'il ne pouvait pas quitter la Russie, qui a fermé ses frontières dernièrement suite à la pandémie qui touche la planète.
«Je comprends tout mais je suis bien plus déçu que vous d'annuler ce combat (...). J’avais beaucoup de projets après le combat, mais je ne peux pas tout contrôler», écrit sur son compte le Daguestanais, qui avait battu Conor McGregor le 6 octobre 2018.
Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? - I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? - Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. - Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? - Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? - Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.
L’UFC a déjà annulé trois événements faute de trouver un lieu pour organiser les combats, en raison des restrictions mises en place pour lutter contre la pandémie de coronavirus.
La ligue n'avait pas encore dévoilé le lieu prévu pour le combat Khabib-Ferguson, mais son président Dana White avait assuré la semaine dernière avoir «quatre ou cinq sites sous le coude» et s'était dit déterminé à l'organiser pour «ramener un peu de normalité dans ce pays.»