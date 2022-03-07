Real Madrid-PSG, Lille-Chelsea, United-Atlético… 8es de finale retour de Ligue des champions : à quelle heure et sur quelle chaîne ?

Les huitièmes de finale retour de Ligue des champions se déroulent du mardi 8 au mercredi 16 mars. Voici le programme TV complet.
Mardi 8 mars
21h : Bayern Munich-RB Salzburg sur Canal+Sport et RMC Sport 1
21h : Liverpool-Inter Milan sur beIN SPORTS 1
Mercredi 9 mars
21h : Manchester City-Sporting Lisbonne sur beIN SPORTS 1
21h : Real Madrid-PSG sur Canal+ et RMC Sport 1
Mardi 15 mars
21h : Manchester United-Atlético Madrid sur Canal+ et RMC Sport 1
21h : Ajax Amsterdam-Benfica Lisbonne sur beIN SPORTS 1
Mercredi 16 mars
21h : Juventus Turin-Villarreal sur beIN SPORTS 1
21h : Lille-Chelsea sur Canal+ et RMC Sport 1